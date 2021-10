Who knows this lady or her family members?

She was found around City of David Church in Victoria Island, Lagos state. An interaction with her showed she can’t remember anything and appears to have lost her mind.

People who found her are now taking her to the psychiatric hospital in Yaba, Lagos.



Watch Video Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVYGmLdAa1n/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1164ea5d-228e-40ca-9d06-66229c274b5c

