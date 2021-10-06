This Nairalander Accuses His 1 Year & 6 Months Old Daughter Of Being A Witch

I have a big problem � I separated with my wife because she was a witch and the cause of my downfall. I had the custody of our daughter who is now 1 years 6 months old.

After getting rid of the witch I taught my business will be better than before but no. Things become even hard for me I started experiencing body pain and unknown sickness and we have been to church where I was told my daughter Is a witch her mother has given her the mission to kill me.

After prayers and fasting my health is getting better now and I have been to 2 different churches just to confirm that my daughter is a witch and yes it is true. I have packed her stuffs and i took her to her mother but she is doesn’t stay there anymore and I don’t know her new address. I am not a wicked person but I don’t want her in my house because I don’t want to harm her and regret it. What do I have to do with a witch?

