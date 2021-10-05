This Nigerian Man Says He Is Willing To Use His Parents For Money Ritual (Video)

An unidentified Nigerian man has explained his decision to use his parents for money ritual, Newspremises reports.

The man who was questioned on his intention, said that even if his mother begs while he’s about to carry out the act, he won’t stop as her plea would only push him into killing her faster.

When the man was asked if I could also use his father for money rituals, he said that his father is the easiest option as he doesn’t ”give a f*ck” about him.

When asked if he would go ahead with the ritual if he was told he has only 3 months to enjoy the money, the man responded and said, he is okay with such arrangement.

He however, reiterated that if his parents gave a f*ck about him, they would have hustled to make him comfortable.

