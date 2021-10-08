Throwback: My Children Use Buses And Tricycles To Get Around – Peter Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, on Thursday said his two graduate children did not own cars.

He said the children must make money by themselves to buy their own cars and not relying on him.

Obi, who spoke to his kinsmen in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State during a lecture organised in his honour by Agulu Peoples Assembly, said Nigeria was a place where people crave free money to live in luxury.

Obi said he had trained his children to be self-reliant, adding that he had chosen not to join people who crave primitive acquisition.

He said, “I have two graduates who are working, a boy and a girl, and the two of them don’t own any car because they haven’t made enough money to buy a car.

“They were here for the Christmas, and I was talking to some people about them and the person said he saw my son and that he always jumps on buses and tricycles.

“Some people don’t like it that way. They believe I am rich and that my children should not be trekking, and that they should be provided cars.

“Who will give them cars — is it me? My money is my own; so, they should work for theirs.”

He said he was not contesting the VP position to make money, but to build a better Nigeria.

He described Nigeria as “a collapsing country” that needed to be salvaged by voting for the right crop of leaders who have been tested and proved.

“I have been five years out of government, and no one has come to say any one naira was missing in government under my watch. EFCC can come and probe me if they like, I am not afraid.

“I am not here to campaign to my people because I come from here and you know what I did in Anambra.

“Just give me the opportunity and we will change Nigeria, and the country will start working again.”.

https://punchng.com/my-two-graduate-children-dont-own-a-car-peter-obi-says/

