Tight Security At NASS As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Today

Security within and around the National Assembly Complex in Abuja was tightened Thursday morning ahead presentation of the 2022 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had on Wednesday written the both chambers of the National Assembly intimating the lawmakers that he will be presenting the 2022 budget estimate before them by 12 noon.

The 2022 budget estimate has a projection of 16.39 trn.

Daily Trust reports that security operatives at the entrance to the National Assembly are conducting thorough screening on staff and other people coming into the complex before being allowed entry.

Our reporter observed that those without pass are being denied access to the National Assembly Complex.



https://dailytrust.com/tight-security-at-nass-as-buhari-presents-2022-budget

