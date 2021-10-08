Tinubu Returns To Nigeria From UK

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, has returned to Nigeria on Friday — after spending months overseas receiving treatment.

It was gathered that among those at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to meet Tinubu was the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and a few APC stalwarts.

This development was confirmed by his media spokesman, Tunde Rahman.

“I can confirm to you that Asiwaju just landed in Nigeria. He just landed in the country”, he told our correspondent.

