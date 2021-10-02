Tinubu To Northern Lawmakers: I’m Healthy, Just Undergoing Therapy (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWimAC26O10

I’m healthy, just undergoing therapy, Tinubu tells northern lawmakers

All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, says he is healthy but only undergoing physiotherapy in London.

Tinubu said this while addressing members of the House of Representatives northern caucus that visited him in London on Friday.

The former governor, who has been in the United Kingdom for the last three months since undergoing knee surgery, however, said he was undergoing physiotherapy which he described as “gruesome”.

Addressing the gathering, Tinubu who was dressed in kaftan and a red cap said, “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”

Since his departure, Tinubu’s London home has become a Mecca of sorts as he has been visited by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhar (retd.); Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

His prolonged stay abroad has, however, drawn criticism from a section of Nigerians who believe he ought to have stayed in the country to receive treatment.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, said should Tinubu become President in 2023, he would continue Buhari’s tradition of seeking treatment abroad at the expense of taxpayers.



