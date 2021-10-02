Tips For Mothers On How To Survive This Harsh Nigerian Economy

With each passing day the cost of items in the market are going up and many mothers are finding it difficult to buy items from the market. Here are some few tips to assist mothers :

1. Have a budget and list of items needed in the house

2. Buy items in bulk like buying beans, rice and tomato that will last 3-6months.

3. Look for alternatives to expensive items like buying potato instead of yam, Napkin instead of pampers

4. look for other sources of income

5. Stop looking at your neighbors food

please nairalanders you can add your own

