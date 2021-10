Tiwa Savage And Her Son, Jamil Dances To Her ‘Somebody’s Son’ Song (Photo, Video)

Despite the heat being generated from her leaked sex tape, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage shared a new video of herself and Jamil, her son dancing to her ‘Somebody’s Son’ song, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned the video on Instagram;

“Literally somebody’s son ❤️❤️”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVXdaPLlD27/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sh9sbZRIfE

