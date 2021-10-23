Tiwa Savage Loses 4 Endorsement Deals Over Leaked Tape – Gistlover

Controversial Nigerian songstress Tiwatope Savage simply known as Tiwa Savage has reportedly lost four endorsement deals after her sex tape was leaked.

Tiwa Savage has been trending for the good and bad reasons for a few days on social media. Tiwa Savage has been trending on social media after her sex tape was leaked into the public domain a few days ago. Although the topic on Tiwa’s sex tape has minimized, the tag is still there.

Amidst the leakage of Tiwa’s sex tape, another reason why she is trending is how her album with American artist Brandy is trending.

Tiwa has topped the American music chart. One of her songs on her album “somebody” has been trending on all social media platforms.

However, there’s bad news for the songstress as it has been reported that companies who signed Tiwa Savage on their products and goods have withdrawn their endorsement deals from the artist after her sex tape was leaked on social media.

Tiwa Savage has lost four endorsement deals from Cadbury, a beverage company, Pampers, a diaper company, Glo a network service and one other over her leaked sex tape.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.gistlover.com/tiwa-savage-loses-4-endorsement-deals-over-leaked-tape/amp/

