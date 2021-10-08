Tiwa Savage Se.X video is here! See How it got leaked on snapchat

By now millions of Nigerians are searching for the po.n video of Tiwa Savage. I am sure you have also been to p.orn hub to find out if Tiwa Savage S.x video has been posted already. Who is Tiwa Savage dating at this moment? Is one of the questions people are trying to find out. There was a time she was rumoured to be dating a billionaire well known in the Oil and Gas industry.

S*xtape: How it got leaked — Singer Tiwa Savage

Singer Tiwa Savage who claimed she’s being blackmailed over a s*x tape of herself and her partner, has shared how it was leaked.

Speaking in an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, she said, “It is not from someone working closely with me. What happened is that the person did it on Snap and he posted it by accident, but he quickly deleted it.

However, someone got it before he could delete it. It is a very short video, but it is me. It is going to be out there and I can just imagine the memes. I just found out yesterday. I could not sleep last night.

We tried to stall them, but I later decided that I am going to own the narrative. I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating; I am not cheating, neither is he. We are grownups.

According to what www.niyitabiti.net gathered Tiwa said “I cannot believe this is happening to me. I feel for my fans because they will have to keep defending me. I can switch off my phone or have someone run my account so I do not see that, but my fans will feel the need to protect me. I will like my fans to ignore it.”

