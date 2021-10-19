Tiwa Savage Should Face The Consequences Of Her Actions – Deji Adeyanju

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Popular activist and convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group, Deji Adeyanju has weighed on the recent leak of a sextape of music star, Tiwa Savage.

Adeyanju, in a statement on social media on Tuesday evening, called on Nigerians to stop ‘standing by’ the songstress and instead allow her to face the consequences of her actions.

He wrote: “There is nothing to stand by Tiwa Savage for.”

“Let people face the consequences of their actions. Stop misleading the younger generation. Next time if you want to record a sex tape, make sure your partner’s face also shows.”

“Stop acting the fool always.”

The musician had earlier told the press that she ws being blackmailed with the tape adding that she was prepared to face the backlash and would not pay her blackmailers any attention.



