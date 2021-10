Looking undisturbed by her recent sex video scandal, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, dressed in a braless suit, took to TikTok to dance to her Somebody’s Son’ song, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned her photo on Instagram;

” “Charge that shit to the game n never speak on it again”….”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVTnmVkMjYL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dplanlY8F3g

