Tiwa Savage’s First Outing After Sex Tape Saga, Visits Sujimoto Company

Tiwa Savage’s First Outing After Sex Tape Saga, Visits Sujimoto Construction Company (Photos)

Two days after her leaked sex tape went viral, popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage visited Sujimoto Construction Company, IgbereTV reports.

As seen in her Instagram story, she declared that while buying bags can be cute, the feeling of buying real estate, especially is on another level.

She wrote;

“Buying bags is cute but that @sujimoto81 real estate though E choke”



Sujimoto construction company also shared photos of her visiting a building site on Thursday 21st October 2021.

Sujimoto captioned the photos on Instagram;

“@sujimotong found @tiwasavage before somebody’s son! . The Queen came to visit another Queen LucreziaBySujimoto, because Success is a goddess who understands that looking beautiful is ok but when you merge that with brains, then you’ve got an asset !

“Suji, buying bags are cute but these ur real estate game choke”

