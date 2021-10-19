Tiwa Savage’s Sex Tape Will Stay In My Head For A Long Time – Daddy Freeze (Video)

OAP, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has shared his opinion on the singer, Tiwa Savage video, which is going viral on social media.

He said, “Forgive me oo, but anytime I see her working or on social media, that video will keep popping into my mind. It will take a long time. Or maybe I am the one that just believes so. Maybe within two weeks, it will go. That’s one of the negatives. It is going to take a while before I can adjust to seeing her in any other light. Maybe it’s just me. Maybe I’m old school.”



Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTpttoGZLE0

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVMHgpaoIVU/?hl=en

