Tokyo Rocked By 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake As Tremors Cause Buildings To Sway (Pix)

QUAKE PANIC: TOKYO has been rocked by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake causing buildings to sway.

The tremor struck at 10.41pm local time and also led to trains being stopped in Japan’s capital city.

But there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the quake was centred in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 48 miles.

NHK public television showed a sign hanging from the ceiling in its office swaying violently.

Passengers were injured when a subway train was suddenly brought to a halt by the quake.

Power lines shook in Tokyo’s Suginami district and Shinkansen super express trains in and out of Tokyo were temporarily halted, NHK said.

Private broadcaster TBS reported incidents of water pipes bursting in Tokyo.

Several hundred Tokyo homes were also reportedly without power after the earthquake struck.

New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posted a message on Twitter urging people to check the latest information and take action to protect your lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIYR0V07J_Q

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16355341/tokyo-earthquake-tremors-buildings-sway/amp/

