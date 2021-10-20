Tonto Dikeh Trolls Ex-Lover Prince Kpokpogri After His Reported Arrest

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has trolled her former lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

This came after Kpokpogri denied being arrested by the Nigeria police.

The actress posted a photoshopped picture of Kpokpogri as a baby in a diaper.

Recall that some publications alleged that Prince Kpokpogri was picked up by the men of the Nigeria police for threatening the actress and demanding for the key to his SUV.

Kpokpogri went live on Instagram to debunk claims that he was at the police custody.

“Happy salad to all the Muslims worldwide. I dey my house”, he said.

