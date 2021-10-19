Tonto Dikeh’s Ex, Prince Kpokpogri Reportedly Arrested, Detained By Police

How Tonto Dikeh Allegedly Got Her Ex, Prince Kpokpogri Arrested, Detained By Police (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri has allegedly been arrested and detained by the police, IgbereTV reports.

Tonto’s friend and colleague, Doris Ogala hinted on the arrest in a post on her Instagram page.

Though she did not mention Kpokpogri’s name, she however said he will be “sleeping with mosquito” till Wednesday October 20.

Doris wrote;

”God of Tonto has brought down fire. Till Wednesday

”Finally! Till Wednesday ooo #sleepwithmosquitoesbro”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVLumknDejt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Former Presidential aide, Jackson Ude then corroborated the arrest claim, and named Kpokpogri as the detainee

He wrote;

”DIG Joseph Egbunike has ordered the arrest and detention of Prince Kpokpogiri who is asking Tonto Dikeh to return his Lexus SUV after both lovers parted ways.

Tonto is allegedly using her relationship with the Police DIG to “teach Kpokpogiri a lesson” for messing with her”

https://igberetvnews.com/1403358/tonto-dikehs-ex-prince-kpokpogri-allegedly-arrested-detained-police-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...