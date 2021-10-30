Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United 0 – 1 – (Live)

Tottenham may not be in the best of form themselves but they arguably could not have picked a better time to face Manchester United if they tried.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presided over one of the most embarrassing defeats in the club’s recent history on Sunday afternoon as the Red Devils were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Now, the Manchester Evening News have reported that the club are giving ‘serious consideration’ to the possibility of sacking the Norwegian ahead of this weekend’s match against Spurs.

But if he is to go, who will likely take charge in the north London dugout?

