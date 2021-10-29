Traditional Rulers In Anambra Central Endorse Maduka (Pictures)

Maduka Looks Good For Agu Awka. Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Endorse Accord Party Guber Candidate

The race to Agu Awka, as Government House, Awka, Anambra State is known, is getting clear for Accord Party Governorship candidate, Dr. Godwin Maduka, as Association of Traditional rulers in Anambra central, the umbrella body of all traditional rulers in the zone have endorsed his governorship ambition.

The traditional rulers’ endorsement on Maduka comes barely a week to the November 6 governorship election in the State.

Maduka has emerged a frontline candidate in the contest, as political analysts who have analyzed the chances of the governorship candidates taking part in the election contend that Maduka’s Accord party is a major contender.

Speaking at the memorable event which took place at the palace of a first class traditional ruler, the respected king of Mbaukwu, HRH Igwe Peter Anugwu, Maduka expressed appreciation to the traditional rulers for the endorsement, which he noted he holds in high esteem.

He stated that he will not relent in bringing the desired changes in Anambra State if elected governor of the State.

Source:

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/10/maduka-looks-good-for-agu-awka-anambra.html

