Travelling Into Nigeria, Is Using Uber Safe To Your Destination Within Lagos?

Hi guys, I need experiences from people flying into Nigeria(MMIA) Lagos.

My family is not going to be able to meet me at the airport this time and I am weighing up my options with transit.

I have a friend who said he knows someone that does transportation that he can come pick me up and take me to an hotel, however I am a little skeptical with that option with the high rates of insecurity in the country.

My opinion is that sometimes being annonymous to your service provider is better, but I am a little concerned with the security level of Uber in Lagos.

Are uber drivers known to kidnap their clients particularly people boarding them at MMIA ?

Can uber hold their drivers responsible if something untoward were to happen to their clients, or if they are known to connive with kidnappers etc ?

I just need experienced info and also from uber drivers to make a better decision.

THanks all.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...