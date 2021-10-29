Troops Neutralize Biafran National Guard Gunman, Recover Arms

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday night that its troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn have neutralised one of the Biafran National Guard gunmen who attacked troops’ location at Amaekpu, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday 28 October 2021.

A statement by Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “The assailants, who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops’ location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops.

“In the encounter, the troops neutralized one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered a pump-action gun, among others.

While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of forwarding Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi State. The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has pledged continuous partnership with the Nigerian Army in tackling security challenges in the country and the Sahel region.

This was disclosed Thursday 28 October 2021 by Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Africa, Mahamat Khatir Annadif Saled during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the Army Headquarters Abuja.

Mahamat commended the effort of the NA in stemming the security challenges and activities of insurgents in Nigeria and by extension the Sahel regions.

The UN envoy who was accompanied on the visit by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in West Africa and the Sahel, Mr Francois Luncemy Fall said it is very crucial to adopt a regional approach and provide antidotes to tackle terrorism and other contemporary security challenges bedevilling West Africa and the Sahel region.

He added that most of the current security challenges confronting west African states are a spillover of the Libyan crises. He assured the NA of partnership in the quest to checkmate the proliferation of arms and profiling of terrorism financiers.

In his remarks, the COAS

noted that countries across the globe are currently confronted with terrorism and other security challenges peculiar to each nation, adding that the NA in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies is making steady progress in the fight against insurgency and will not relent in ensuring the menace is brought to an end in Nigeria.

He also harped on the need for partnership with the NA in the areas of terrorism victims’ support, profiling of terrorism financiers, arms proliferation control and technological support.

