Nairalanders, Is it a fact or myth that twins have a “special connection” that enables them communicate and sense each other’s emotions even when they are miles away from each other?

Please, if you are a twin, if you have siblings who are twins or you are a parent to twins, your participation in this thread would be very helpful.

Thanks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...