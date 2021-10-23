Two Armed Robbers Disguising As Security Agents Arrested In Katsina (Photo)

The Katsina State Police Command has succeeded in arresting two armed robbers camouflaging as officers of the Nigerian Army and Police Force to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables.

The two suspects identified as Yahaya Armaya’u 35, (alias KOFUR) and Bashir Isiyaku 32, (alias SOJA) both from Yar-Kaware village, in Kafur LGA of Katsina State, were paraded before pressmen on Friday at the State police command.

The suspects, both partially dressed in Police and Army uniforms, riding in a Golf motor vehicle, went to Mahangi village and attacked one Zaharadin Yau, of Sheka village in the same Kafur LGA of the State.

Posing as military and police officers, respectively, the suspects intimidated him with handcuff and eventually robbed him of his Boxer motorcycle worth over two hundred thousand naira (N200,000).

Similarly, using the same strategy, the suspects attacked and robbed one Usman Sani of Yari-Bori village, of his motorcycle.

In the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to have used similar method and robbed four (4) Boxer motorcycles at different locations between Malumfashi and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The police recovered the following exhibits from the suspects: handcuff, a police face cap, one army Camouflage T-shirt, a pair of canvas and two black Jeans trousers.



