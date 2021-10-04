Two kidnappers were arrested on Sunday, October 3, 2021, by men of the Ogun State Police Command, while trying to pick ransom.

The suspects, Muhammed Abubakar, 42 and Clinton Niche, 18, were apprehended following a report lodged at Agbara Area Command by one Stephen Ajibili that his seven years old son, Daniel Ajibili, was abducted by unknown persons while he was sent on an errand by his mother at about 11:20 am.

He stated further that the abductors had called him and demanded for the sum of N1 million, if he wanted his son released.

Consequent upon the report, the acting area commander Agbara, Chief Superintendent of Police, Kayode Shedrack, quickly mobilized his detectives to embark on technical and intelligence- based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

According to a statement by the Ogun State Command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the efforts of the detectives paid off when the suspects who had directed the victim’s parents to drop the ransom somewhere were ambushed and apprehended by the police detectives.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, added that the suspects subsequently led the policemen to a bush where the innocent young boy was tied to a tree by his abductors.

“On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they are three in number, but the remaining member of their gang was the person watching over their victim while they came out to collect the ransom. Having discovered that his two accomplices have been arrested, he took to flight immediately.

“Meanwhile, the acting commissioner of police, DCP, Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-kidnapping section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation. He also directed that the fleeing member of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice within the shortest possible period,” Oyeyemi said.



https://www.thepointng.com/two-kidnappers-arrested-in-ogun-while-collecting-ransom/

