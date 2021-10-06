The Enugu police command has confirmed the killing of two members of the neighbourhood watch group in Ogurute, Enugu-Ezike.

Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu police spokesperson, confirmed the development.

Gunmen were said to have attacked the office in the early hours of Tuesday, and set the group’s patrol vehicles ablaze.

The office was also razed, while some persons sustained injuries in the attack.

According to Ndukwe, three suspects have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the attack.

Lawal Abubakar, Enugu commissioner of police, also visited the scene of the attack.

The police commissioner, who has ordered an investigation into the incident, said the perpetrators will be brought to book.

According to NAN, Abubakar described the attack as “barbaric, wicked and senseless”.

The police commissioner, however, commiserated with the families of the victims, and prayed for the quick recovery of those currently hospitalised.

“I have ordered the state’s Criminal and Investigative Department to carry out a full-scale investigation to fish out and bring the assailants to book,” Ndukwe quoted the police commissioner as saying.

https://www.thecable.ng/two-killed-as-gunmen-attack-neighbourhood-watch-office-in-enugu/amp

