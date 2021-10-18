Two Nigerian Women Arrested For Cocaine Trafficking In India (Photo)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths in Kochi seized 530 grams of cocaine and arrested two women hailing from Nigeria in connection with the seizure. The value of the seized cocaine is estimated to be around Rs 5.5 crore in the international market.

The carrier, Kane Simpou Julie (21), had arrived at the Cochin International Airport Limited (Cial) on Saturday from Lagos via Doha. Although she possessed a Côte d’Ivoire passport, sources said that she was a resident of Nigeria. Julie arrived on a Qatar Airways flight. The contraband was concealed in the false bottom of her trolley bag. Sleuths approached her based on specific intelligence and made the seizure.

Sleuths then found out from the carrier about the second accused, another Nigerian woman, Ifoema Queen Anozie (33), who has been staying in India for the past four years. She was based out of Mumbai and used to coordinate with the carrier about the contraband supply and the carrier’s travel.

Sources said that the DRI sleuths kept the information about the seizure quiet so as to make the woman think that the consignment got through the airport safely. She had come to Kochi via train from Mumbai and had got off the train at the South station. Later on, sleuths contacted the woman through texts and made her come to a hotel on the pretext of meeting the carrier.

DRI officials recorded her arrest when she came for the meet-up. They recorded the arrest of both accused on Sunday and produced them before a magistrate. The duo have been remanded in 14 days of judicial custody.



Source: https://m.timesofindia.com/city/kochi/530g-of-cocaine-seized-at-kochi-airport-2-nigerian-women-held/amp_articleshow/87096901.cms

