Two Nigerians Arrested With Cocaine In Pune, India

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two Nigerian nationals over possession of cocaine worth Rs 2.17 lakh.

While patrolling in the jurisdiction of Chaturshringi police station, a team of Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics cell nabbed two foreigners near the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Wednesday. Police identified the two as Nnadi Odinaka Henry (37) and Okeke Infechukwu John (29), both Nigerian national who currently live in Pimple Gurav area.

During searches, police recovered 10.89 grams of cocaine worth Rs 2,17,800 lakh from their possession. Police also seized five cell phones, two motorcycles, their passports and other items.

A case was lodged at the Chaturshringi police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Anti-Narcotics Cell said, “The accused were also arrested in the past for overstaying in India even after their visas expired.”

Gaikwad said the accused were produced before the court on Thursday, and the court remanded them to police custody till October 2.



Source: https://www.indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pune-2-nigerians-arrested-with-cocaine-worth-rs-2-17-lakh-7545301/lite/

