A section of a two storey building under construction in Abuja has collapsed with an occupant dead.

The collapsed building is located behind CITEC Estate along Airport road, Jabi.

The incident, according to the Director General (DG), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Authority (FEMA), Alhaji Abbas Idris, occurred by around 1am on Wednesday.

The deceased body has been deposited at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Jabi.

According to him: “A section of a story building under construction behind CITEC Estate along Airport road, jabi collapsed.

“One person died. And the body was deposited at the Federal Medical Center, Jabi. It happened by 1am on Wednesday (today) the occupants of the uncompleted building were rescued to a safer place to prevent more casualties due to continuous cracks from the structure”.



https://independent.ng/two-storey-building-collapses-in-abuja-one-dead-several-rescued/?utm_source=&utm_medium=facebook

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...