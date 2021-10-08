‘Uber And Bolt Drivers Are Harassing My Girlfriend’

Can I report Uber and Bolt Drivers?

They keep harassing my girlfriend whenever I book a ride for her to come to my place, meet up with me or go back to her house.

I am busy most times and don’t have the time to pick her up or drop her off.

She keep telling me of the harrasments and how she will prefer I pick her than book a ride.

I always overlook her complaints until yesterday a bolt driver who told her he’s married came back to her house to look for her after a ride yesterday!!

The randy man picked her from my house, I spoke with him on the phone and she told him she’s in a relationship but he still carry his poverty stricken blokkos to my girls house?

I tot guys that do uber are trying to make ends meet? I always tip them cos I tot they need help but this have shown me that they are just a bunch of unserious people.

