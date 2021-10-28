Uche Maduagwu Blasts Cross: ‘Posting Your Nude Video Was Never A Mistake’

Uche Mmaduagwu Blasts Cross: “Posting Your Nude Video Was Never A Mistake” (Video)

Actor, Uche Mmaduagwu has blasted Big Brother Naija star, Cross for posting his nude video social media, IgbereTV reports.

Uche wrote on his Instagram handle;

“Dear Cross, posting your nude #video on social media is never a MISTAKE but a certified spiritual MORAL bankruptcy of the highest order. This new trend shows how confused and desperate some bend down select celebs crave for attention at all cost, are these the role models our kids look up to? #bbnaija6 #instavid”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVijSE7FEnB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AidKNwRC1o0

