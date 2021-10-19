UCL: Atletico Madrid Vs Liverpool 2 – 2 – (Live)

Liverpool and Atlético Madrid meet in back-to-back games in the Champions League, and we have highlighted some of the players to keep a particular eye on.

Spanish champions Atlético Madrid will prove stern opposition for Liverpool in their upcoming Champions League games.

The two sides are expected to qualify from the group, and both currently occupy the top two positions, with the Spanish side somehow squeezing a win away against AC Milan in the last round of games.

Atlético and Liverpool will clash in back-to-back games, starting on Tuesday. The winner of the two games will most likely decide who tops the group.

Liverpool will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium for the first encounter, and it won’t be an easy game for Jürgen Klopp’s men, especially with their opponents having the weekend off. La Liga very kindly postponed their game against Granada due to the absence of Madrid’s South American contingent (a courtesy the Premier League would never afford its teams, Jürgen Klopp rightly pointed out).

Therefore, Diego Simeone’s side will be refreshed for the game against The Reds.

Who are the players Liverpool should keep an eye on?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...