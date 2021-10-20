UCL: Chelsea Vs Malmo 4 – 0 – (Live)

With Brentford out of the way, Chelsea’s next six games in all competitions, before the November international break, look eminently winnable. Those could be famous last words of course, but if we are to have any real designs of a truly successful season, we need to run through this next six with six wins: three in the league (Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley), two in Europe (Malmö twice), and a League Cup fourth round match against Southampton.

The first of the two Malmö games is coming up on Wednesday. The Swedish champions have lost their first two group games by a combined 7-0 scoreline, and we need to keep adding to their misery especially after our defeat to Juventus last time out.

We do have as many as three players newly fit and available after the weekend that saw a makeshift backline keep a clean sheet by the skin of our teeth and the blessed hands of Édouard Mendy. Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva, and Hakim Ziyech returned to training yesterday. Christian Pulisic continues to miss out and may be the figment of our imagination at this point.

