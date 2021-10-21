UCL: Chukwueze Scores In Villarreal’s Big Win At Young Boys

Samuel Chukwueze was on target as Villarreal thrashed Young Boys 4-1 away to record their first win in Group F of this season’s UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze, who came on in the 89th minute for his second appearance since returning from injury, scored in the 92nd minute to make it 4-1 to the Yellow Submarines.

It was his first goal since April where he scored Villarreal’s only goal in a 2-1 home loss to Barcelona.

Yeremi Pino (6th minute), Gerard Moreno (16th minute) and Alberto Moreno (88th minute) were the other scorers for Villarreal.

The win took Villarreal to third in the group on four points after three rounds of games played.

https://www.completesports.com/ucl-chukwueze-scores-in-villarreals-big-win-at-young-boys-ronaldo-sets-new-record-in-uniteds-comeback-win-vs-atalanta/

#UCL | 1-3 ⏱ 89′ | Double change for the Yellows.

@chukwueze_8 and Moi Gómez replace @Danjuma and @santos_yeremy.

https://twitter.com/VillarrealCFen/status/1450926993420214276?t=-N9KizZMomRRLtuw4EKzfA&s=19

#UCL | 1-4 ⏱ 90’+1′ | GOAL! GOAL! GOAL! In the first ball he touches in @ChampionsLeague football, @chukwueze_8 adds a fourth!

https://twitter.com/VillarrealCFen/status/1450927468920061955?t=81PJnB_Hb0izNOSLJvUaEA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...