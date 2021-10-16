UK warns citizens to avoid crowd ahead of #EndSARS anniversary, Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The UK told its citizens to monitor local media and avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings.

A composite of #EndSARS flag and Nnamdi Kanu used to illustrate the story.

The United Kingdom has warned its citizens to avoid large gatherings ahead of the #EndSARS anniversary, and trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the UK predicted heightened security presence in Lagos and Abuja, following a planned protest in both locations.

“In parallel, the high profile trial date of a separatist leader is also scheduled for 21 October in Abuja.

“There may be additional protests and a heightened security presence in Abuja in the South East for this reason.

“In all areas affected, you should monitor local media, and avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings,” the statement read.

Flyers to mark the #EndSARS anniversary has been trending on social media, slated to begin with a Jumat service on October 15.

However, the police have warned against any protest to mark the anniversary, with Lagos police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu pledging to apply force on protesters.

