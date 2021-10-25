Umahi Donates ₦30M To Adoration Ministry, Begs Mbaka Not To Speak Against Buhari

Governor Umahi Donates N30M To Adoration Ministry, Begs Father Mbaka Not To Speak Against Buhari (Photo)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that the Southeast governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and other important persons in the zone are making efforts for Nnamdi Kanu to be released from detention as soon as possible, IgbereTV reports.

Umahi said this during the 2021 harvest, thanksgiving and bazaar of the Father Ejike Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), held in Enugu today 24th October 2021.

He used the opportunity to plead with Father Mbaka not to say anything against Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, when he visits the Southeast.

Umahi donated thirty million naira (₦30 million), 200 yams and 100 bags of rice during the thanksgiving service.

He advised Nigerian leaders to provide good governance to the masses who elected them.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

https://www.facebook.com/1385243528221504/posts/4530574100355082/

https://igberetvnews.com/1404012/governor-umahi-donates-n30m-adoration-ministry-begs-father-mbaka-speak-buhari-photo/

