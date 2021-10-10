Umahi Orders The Arrest Of Godfrey Chikwere Over This Facebook Post He Made (Photos)

See the post that earned him an arrest

MOST SOUTHEAST POLITICIANS ARE VERY BENEVOLENT IN EVIL TACTICS.

But will our Youths learn?

* They can pay a Youth salary or stipend to insult their politcal opponent and offend their destiny helpers but they can not pay school fees for such Youth to study Mass communication.

* They can pay a Youth to murder a perceived politcal enemy but they can give such Youth money to start a business.

* They can buy fully loaded van of beer for You to drink because they know that You will suddenly become their hype man when have successfully but uselessly watered and garnished Your brain with alcohol which will subsequently query Your liver, but they can never support You with two crates of beer to start beer business.

* They can take the full burial bill and expenses of their late appointee but they can never make out time to visit them when they are sick and alive.

* Most times, the only moment they know the wife of their appointee is during condolence visit as a result of their husband’s death on active service.

* When it is time for thuggery, demonstration and aimless protest it is You, but when it comes to appointment, occupying front seat in state function and oversea trip it is their children.

*When it is time for useless defense and crises You will become “our Youth” but when their is peace You will become a thwart.

If You must succeed as a Young politician, You have alternative legitimate means of living, You must choose to work with a man or woman that understand Your mood without a word from You, You must anchor with a fellow that can different Your pains from his immediate selfish gain. You must understand that it is Your contribution and gains before politcal party logo, clan and place of origin.

SHINE YOUR EYES AND USE YOUR HEAD.

https://www.facebook.com/100002462132898/posts/4388242384601123/?app=fbl

