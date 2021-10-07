Umahi Trading Off Igbo’s Interests For Abuja’s Enticements & Inducement – Ohaneze

Tell Buhari the truth about Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze hits South-East Govs

Apex Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on South-East Governors and leaders to tell President Muhammadu Buhari the truth about Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a statement on Thursday signed by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group lamented that Southeast politicians are unwilling to make sacrifices for the good of the region.

In a statement he signed, Isiguzoro lamented that Southeast politicians are “remote-controlled” by their counterparts in the seat of power. Isiguzoro accused Igbo leaders and politicians of failing to show bravery amid the challenges confronting the Southeast.

He added that the one month Sit-at-home exercise ordered by IPOB will lead to another civil war, if Kanu is not released.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide laments on the ineptitude of the southeast political leaders to show bravery, heroism, and political will to voice the truth to President Muhammadu Buhari on where he is not getting it right as the southeast remains the adversities and calamitous impediments that had befallen the IGBO.

“Ndigbo are cognizant of the fact that Abuja holds the remote controls of most actions of the southeast politicians, southeast Governors are reluctant to make sacrifices for the southeast, they are inclined to trade off the Igbo’s interests for Abuja’s enticements and inducements, in compensation for doing Abuja’s bidding and interests in the East,” the statement reads partly.

