UN 35% Women Inclusiveness: Women Throws Support To Yahaya Bello

Women across Nigeria decorates Kogi gov. as Hero of Women Inclusion

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has been awarded and decorated as the “Hero of Women Inclusion” by a cross-section of Women from across the nation who also concluded to give their support to individuals with their interest at heart in 2023, other elections

The women who gathered in Abuja at the grand finale of an awareness campaign on woman inclusiveness in Nigeria tagged ‘Nigerian Women Arise for Nigeria’ (NIWAFON) submitted that their support for the Kogi governor was because he has surpassed the United Nations’ 35 percent affirmative action and had appointed women into strategic positions in his government.

The award was presented on behalf of Nigerian women by the National President, Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Barr. Vera Ndanusa while the decoration was done by Iyaloja General, South-West, Princess Nike Aroloye Akingboye.

Barr. Ndanusa added that women were behind the governor for his unflinching belief in their ability to resolve knotty issues and right the wrongs in Nigeria noting that the success story recorded in Kogi state has strengthened the analogy that “behind a successful man is a woman”

In her separate remark, 1st Vice-President of NIWAFON, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, said women of substance in Nigeria would take legal action against the governor if he refused to declare his intention to run for Presidency in 2023.

According to her, “Kogi is working because women are manning strategic positions in the state”

The President, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ms Ladi Bawa, urged Nigerian women to arise and speak with one voice.

She said “I am happy that we are recognizing one man that has done a lot for women. We as women, must rise up and be actively involved in politics, aspire to be governors”

She stated that other leaders must realise that if they must be supported by women, they should be fair in terms of gender equity adding that the Governor of Kogi State was doing his best in such regards hence they would support him.

Ace actress, Ms Binta Ayo Mogaji, also led other screen divas to demand for the rights of women in Nigeria as she lauded the Kogi governor for his feat in women inclusion and good governance.

While responding, Governor Bello commended the women, stating that the role of women in nation-building cannot be overemphasised. He assures the women groups that his administration will continue to include and engage women in governance for greater development and urged them to continue to press home their demands.

The women cut across those in the Banking sectors, Health administrators, Nollywood industry, Market Women, Entrepreneurs, FOMWAN, NAWOJ and many others

