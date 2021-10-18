“Una No Fit Make Me Crase” – 2Face Idibia Reacts To Criticisms About His Marriage (Photos)

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia has reacted after he was recently criticised for being unfaithful to his wife, Annie, and also being the cause of his recent marital crisis, after his first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi linked up with his family, who declared Pero the unbothered and unshakeable first lady as was seen in a viral video which sparked reactions on social media over the weekend, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his instastories, the singer said he is not going to change who he his nor allow the criticisms he is receiving make him go crazy”;

One of his posts read;

“Una No Fit Make Me Crase”

