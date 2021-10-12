Unbelievable Moment Fish Move Through Sea In The Shape Of A Love Heart (Pix, Video)

SHOAL ME LOVE: Hundreds of fish form a heart shape in stunning drone footage

This is the moment hundreds of fish formed a swirling heart shape in the ocean off Palm Beach County, Florida.

The group of crevalle jack swam in formation before dispersing in the glistening turquoise water.

The stunning aerial footage was captured by restaurant owner Paul Dabill, 47, from Jupiter, Florida.

Dabill captured the aquatic display while flying his DJI Mavic Air 2 drone off Juno Beach.

He later said: ‘I was looking for mullet, this time of year is the fall mullet migration.

‘There were no mullet at the beach this day however I found the school of jack crevalles instead.

‘I immediately recognized the heart shape of the school when I first saw it.

‘It maintained that shape for several seconds before morphing into other shapes.

‘It was a special and beautiful moment before it continued morphing into other amazing shapes.’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YI4E79mNKs

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10079835/amp/Shoal-love-Hundreds-fish-form-heart-shape-stunning-drone-footage.html

