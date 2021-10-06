UNIBEN Senior Lecturer Accused Of Raping 400 Level Student In His Office

UNIBEN Lecturer Rapes 400 Level Student In His Office, Begs For Forgiveness

By Wisdom Nwedene

Dr. Bode Okundayo, a senior lecturer of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), has been accused of raping a a 400 level English and Literature student.

In a video obtained by IGBERE TV, Dr. Okundayo was captured begging for forgiveness after he allegedly raped the female student (name withheld) in his office.

According to a student of the institution who spoke with our correspondent, Dr. Okundayo is the victim’s Project supervisor.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, when she had gone to his office in regards to her final year project.

According to the student, “It’s unclear what transpired in his office, but he was said to have r*ped her and afterwards, locked her up for hours, refusing to let her go.”

Our source said “she had to call a friend and explained where she was and what had happened. It was the friend, with the help of security guards and others, that rescued her.”

The lecturer was subsequently taking to the administrative building where he was questioned and allegedly admitted to committing the crime.

In the video, a voice was heard telling the lecturer that he cannot be forgiven because this is the third time the student is getting raped.

Efforts by IGBERE TV to g get the reactions of the institution proved abortive as all the management declined to comment on the issue.

However, a source close to the institution that craved anonymity said the matter is currently under investigation.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1402143/uniben-lecturer-rapes-400-level-student-office-begs-forgiveness-video/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAXTjX2pJ4c

