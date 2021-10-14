UNILAG Law Attendance Sheet Used To Sell Suya Causes Stir Online (Photo)

Update from Siggy.ng

University of Lagos (UNILAG) began to trend online today after a photo showing the Public International Law attendance sheet used to sell suya went viral on the internet.

A Nigerian man bought suya and when he got home, he discovered that an attendance sheet was used to wrap the meat.

The photo was shared on Instagram by @Siggy.ng and many people couldn’t believe their eyes as there were names, matric numbers, and signatures of students on the attendance sheet.

https://siggy.ng/unilag-law-attendance-sheet-used-to-sell-suya-causes-stir-online/

