UNIPORT VC, Prof. Georgewill To Deliver Keynote Address At 2021 Igberetv Awards (Pix)

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Georgewill Owunari will on 2nd November deliver a keynote address at the 2021 IgbereTV Leadership Excellence Awards.

This was made known in a press release on Saturday in Abuja by the Executive Director of Igbere TV and secretary of the event’s Organising Committee, Emeh James Anyalekwa.

Anyalekwa said the erudite professor, who has confirmed his attendance, will speak on Leadership and Excellence in Nigeria.

The prestigious Leadership Excellence awards, organized by IgbereTV and endorsed by African Union, African Film Institute, is Africa’s No1 Online Media Awards.

The 2021 edition, the third in a row, is scheduled to hold on 2nd November, 2021 at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel and Towers Abuja.

The event will witness glitz and glamour as array of reputable persons in the political and corporate Nigeria will attend.

Igbere TV Awards recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

It promotes outstanding leaders and personalities whose impacts have been felt in Nigeria’s political, social and economic spheres.

The Award also applauds excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic gestures.

