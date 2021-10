This happened 2days ago at the University senate building. These ex students were mobilized for NYSC and were supposed to report in camp today and tomorrow but the school has refused to issue them their results. They can be heard chanting “give us our result”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAm_B8g9Fqo

