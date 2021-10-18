University Of Ibadan Loses Two Students To Accident & Robbers In 24 Hours (Photos)

This was a tragic moment for the entire community of the University of Ibadan following the death of a final year students allegedly shot by robbers late last night.

Another student has been identified to be Miss Oluwaseun Adeyemo, a 200L Microbiology Student was said to be knocked down by a fast moving vehicle along the University road (around the University of Ibadan Postal Office near Mobil Filling Station, UI – OJOO axis today, 17th October, 2021) while crossing.

This was shared by a concerned Uite on the official Facebook page of the institution as follows:

UISU SPECIAL RELEASE 102

Kunle Adepeju Building, UI.

17/10/2021

ADEGOKE ADEDAYO’s DEATH

We regret to announce the death of Adegoke Adedayo, a final year student of the department of history, faculty of Arts, who was said to have been shot by alleged armed robbers around Pre-Boye side within the hours of 9pm to 10pm yesterday 16th October, 2021.

Adedayo from the Independence hall was said to have been shot, and efforts to save his life proved abortive as he was unable to make it to the hospital.

The Students’ Union officials were joined by the Dean and Deputy Dean, Students Affairs, University of Ibadan, Head of Department of History, Special Assistant to Gov. Seyi Makinde on student affairs, Victor Olojede, NANS JJC OYO officials, NAUS representatives and some other students leaders on campus in a visit to the Bodija Police station in the early hours of today 17th October in order to ensure proper investigation is carried out on the death of our dearly beloved.

His remains has been transferred to the UCH Mortuary from Adeoyo hospital, Ringroad, where it was deposited after the incidence. We pray God comforts his family members and friends he left behind.

Rest on Adedayo and Oluwaseun

Signed;

Akeju Olusegun G.

Incumbent President, University of Ibadan Students’ Union

09034820902

Oladeji Olawunmi Abiodun

Incumbent Public Relations Officer, University of Ibadan Students’ Union

08136471201

