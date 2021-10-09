UNIZIK Female Student’s Gas Cylinder Explodes While Making Facebook Live Video (Pics)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Video showing the moment a gas cylinder exploded while a female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state was on Facebook live have surfaced on social media, NaijaCover Reports.

According to Reports Reaching NaijaCover News Desk, The gas explosion Happened in her lodge in Ifite Awka, the State Capital Of Anambra State.

Although it is unsure if she made it alive or not, eyewitnesses disclosed that the female student, identified as Precious was said to have been trapped by the explosion caused by the gas cylinder, NaijaCover Learnt.

As At The Time Of Filing This NaijaCover Report, Some other occupants of the lodge, which is predominantly occupied by UNIZIK students sustained varying degrees of injury as a result of the inferno.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that the female student had placed her phone close to the gas cylinder during her Facebook live session, resulting in an explosion.

“Most of the rooms in the lodge were affected and many properties were destroyed. We actually tried to quench the fire but we couldn’t until the fire service people arrived, NaijaCover Reports.

Efforts to contact the owner of the lodge were unsuccessful as he was said to be away when newsmen arrived at the scene.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUuXF5NAaCv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4020a33a-40e8-4ec0-a88e-ac0406a0cf0d&ig_mid=BB78EE7D-0AAA-4EB0-A5B7-310322D6B375

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

