Unknown Gunmen Attack Ohaukwu Police Station In Ebonyi, Free Detainees (Photos)

Breaking !

Last night 17/10/2021 some Unknown gunmen invaded 135 Ohaukwu Divisional Police Headquarters Ebonyi state in a commando like operation , attack the station , released more than 35 detainees , set the police operational vehicles on fire and unconfirmed report has it also that some officers lost their lives.

This is all we get from Nigeria on a daily basis .

Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station In Ebonyi, Free Inmates, Burn Operational Vehicles

Attacks on police stations in the South-East region of Nigeria continued on Monday as unknown gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen “stormed the station around 2 am, releasing all the suspects in custody in the police facility”.

Some operational vehicles were also set ablaze by the hoodlums while some officers escaped with bullet wounds.

Other circumstances surrounding the attack, including the identities of the attackers could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Loveth Odah, Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, saying the police commissioner was on his way to the scene to ascertain the level of damage.

The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks on police stations and security personnel in the South-East region of the country.

The governors in the region recently announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to “battle rising insecurity”.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/10/18/breaking-unknown-gunmen-attack-police-station-ebonyi-free-inmates-burn-operational

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...