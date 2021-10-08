‘Unknown Gunmen Has Hit On Me’ (Disturbing Photos)

Am pained this early morning,just got a call from a friend that our childhood friend was among the people killed by unknown gunmen in isu/onicha igboeze (ebonyi state)killing,never knew he was the lawyer lying lifelessly never knew he was the one in the pool of his blood,this is too much to bear,this my guy just got married 6months ago to our junior in school,now she’s going to be a widow due to the failure of our government to tackle the insecurity in the country.

Rip mr ogbonna.your killers will meet their Waterloo soonest

