Unknown Gunmen Kill 7 Persons In Ebonyi State (Graphic Photos)

BREAKING!!! Unknown Gunmen Invade Ebonyi State, Kill Over 7 Persons

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

A yet-to-be identified gunmen in the early hours of Thursday invaded Onicha-Igboeze and Isu, killing over seven persons.

IGBERE TV correspondent gathered that among those killed include two lawyers and five civilians.

As at the time of filing this report, effort by IGBERE TV to get the reaction of the Ebonyi State Police proved abortive.

Meanwhile, Governor David Nweze Umahi on Wednesday warned Ebonyi State will not tolerate further killings.

Umahi further threatened to go after “the parents of the miscreants”.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1402254/breaking-unknown-gunmen-invade-ebonyi-state-kill-7-persons-graphic-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...